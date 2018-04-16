Barry A. Cannon, age 70, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at his home, in the presence of his loved ones.
The family will receive friends onSaturday, April 21, 2018,at Hill Crest Baptist Church, Rome, Ga., in the Christian Life Center from12 noon-2 p.m. A memorial service will take place in the sanctuary of Hill Crest Baptist Church at2 p.m.with the Rev. Steve Skates and the Rev. Justin Silver taking part in the memorial.
A special thank you to Heyman Hospice Care and his favorite nurse, Nicole, for the love and care provided in Mr. Cannon’s last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,or Haven Health Clinic, 311 Redmond Road NW, Rome, GA 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral home has charge of arrangements.