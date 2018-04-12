Mrs. Barbara Sue Guice, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Guice was born in Floyd County, Georgia on March 26, 1943, daughter of the late Homer Baxter Craft and the late Essie Lee Johnson Craft. She was a graduate of East Rome High School and a graduate of Berry College. She was a Registered Nurse and prior to her retirement, she had a long relationship with Floyd Medical Center. She had also been associated with Redmond Regional Medical Center as an Operating Room Supervisor. She was a member of the Shorter Avenue Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Rome Shrine Club. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Madison Guice, in 2015.
Survivors include three daughters, Tami Nelms (Len), Canton, Terri Howell, Rome, Lauren Baker (Rodney), Rome; five grandchildren, Christian & Chloe Nelms, Canton, Austin & Peyton Baker and Josie Howell, all of Rome; two brothers, Wayne Craft (Barbara), Rome, Don Craft (Rivette), Arab, Ala.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Guice was cremated.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.