Barbara Jean Lovell Edwards Sanders, age 75, of Rome, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Sanders was born September 20, 1942 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Arbie Lovell and Opal Phillips Lovell. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and a homemaker. Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Claude Edwards and Kurlin Glenn Sanders, and a brother, Arbie Lovell.
Survivors include children, Charles Richard (Lea Ann) Edwards, Rome; Michael Wayne Edwards, Rome; Nancy Renee’ (Todd) Lambert, Cave Spring; brothers, Dennis (Anne) Lovell and Terry (Vickie) Lovell; sister, Tammy (Jeff) Staton; sister-in-law, Susan Lovell; grandchildren, Savannah (Randy) Dobbs, Ashley (James) McKnight, Dallas (Rick) Jennings, Lacey Jordan, Cody (Niki) Edwards, Matthew Edwards, Joshua Edwards, and William Edwards; great grandchildren, Natalie Dobbs, Kaylin Dobbs, Abby McKnight, Tailor Jordan, Hollis Jennings, and Colton Edwards; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rick Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Sanders’ life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.