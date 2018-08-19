Barbara Jean Blakely Ely, age 57, of Cave Spring, passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in a local hospital.
Barbara was born May 19, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. She preceded in death by her father Gilbert Blakely, and mother, Beulah Utley, sisters, Kathy Robbins, and Victoria Utley.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Ely, son, Paul Ely, Jr. Cave Spring; daughter, Sarah Ely, Cave Spring; grandchildren, Deirck Ely, Aaliyah Walraven, Mellisa Walraven, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Barry Bennett, officiating. Interment will follow in Beech Creek Cemetery. The family will revive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funereal Home as charge of arrangements.