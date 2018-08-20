Mrs. Barbara H. Lynch, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.Barbara was born in Menlo, Georgia on February 18, 1933, the only child of the late James E. Hale and Josephine S. Hale. She is also preceded in death by her infant son, James Crawford Lynch; brother-in-law, C.C. Lynch Jr.; and sister-in-law, Joyce Martin. Barbara graduated from Armuchee High School in 1950 and worked at Belk for 19 years before retiring in 1996. She was a resident of Cedar Bluff, Alabama for 14 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Centre, Alabama, for many years. She was also a member of the former Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia. Mrs. Barbara enjoyed crocheting, cooking, sewing, and working in the garden. She loved everyone, especially children, and was a great and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Mr. Ronald R. Lynch Sr.; her children, Ronald R. Lynch Jr., and his wife, Debbie Lynch; daughter, Becky Dunagan, and her husband, Tommy Dunagan; grandchildren, Jonathan Lynch and his wife, Kelly Lynch; Jennifer Yagyu and her husband, Kazuo “Ken” Yagyu; Marie Cook and husband, David Cook; Daniel Dunagan and his wife, Maggie Dunagan; Nick Lynch; Zach Lynch and his wife, Courtney Lynch; and twelve great grandchildren. The family would like to make known their appreciation for Homestead Hospice.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Daniel’s Funeral Home. A service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s with the Rev. Joe Vernon officiating. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery with Chaplin David Thornton officiating. Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers include Johnathan Lynch, Kazuo “Ken” Yagyu, Daniel Dunagan, Nick Lynch, and Zach Lynch.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Centre, Alabama, 373 East Main Street, Centre, Alabama 35960, 256-927-3316.