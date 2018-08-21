Mrs. Barbara H. Lynch, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Daniel’s Funeral Home. A service will follow the visitation at 2:00 in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s with the Rev. Joe Vernon officiating. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery with Chaplin David Thornton officiating. Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers include Johnathan Lynch, Kazuo “Ken” Yagyu, Daniel Dunagan, Nick Lynch, and Zach Lynch.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Centre, 300 East Main Street, Centre, Alabama 35960, 256-927-3316.