Barbara Gaines, 72 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning at her residence. She was born in Decatur, Ga. on September 29, 1945 to David W. Poplin and Jacquelin C. Poplin of Atlanta. Her family moved to Rome to operate Poplin Central Shoes. She attended West Rome High School and was the Chieftain’s Solo Majorette for three years. After graduation she attended Jacksonville State University for two years. After college she worked for Sears (where she met her husband), Chester Realty, and Fox Manufacturing. In 1968 she began her career in retail sales for Belk, where she worked until 2003 as the shoe department manager. She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John S. Gaines Jr.; a son, Phillip Gaines; a daughter, Tracy Gaines; a grandson, Aiden Gaines; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Gaines; a brother-in-law, Norman T. Gaines, and his wife, Jane Gaines.
She loved her dog, Bart, her family and her friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the family plot in East View Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Lund officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd Inc. at www.ARFRomeFloyd.com or by calling 706-622-1098.