Mrs. Stella Izeta Bailiff age 96 passed away on January 31, 2020 in Anderson, South Carolina. She was a resident of Rome, Georgia for most of her life and was a member of North Rome Church of God. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Henry Headrick, and daughter Bobbie Jo Worley. She was also preceded in death by Ernest Suttles, and Doak Bailiff. She is survived by her daughter, Quinnette (Steve) Morrison of Anderson, South Carolina, Grand children; Mark Worley, of Rome, Georgia; Lynn (Weldon) Stuart of Adairsville, Georgia; Brian Long of Stuart, Florida; Great grandchildren, Mark Worley Jr. (Kaitlyn), Chase Baker, Madison Baker, and one great-grand daughter, Elora Worley. Mrs. Stella will be missed greatly by all of her loving family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens in Rome, Georgia. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Bailiff, Stella
To plant a tree in memory of Stella Bailiff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.