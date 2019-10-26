Mrs. Johnnie Elizabeth Winkle Bailey, age 91, of Shannon, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Bailey was born September 18, 1928, in Curryville, Ga., a daughter of the late Lunie Mae Burnett Winkle and Burnis Jefferson Winkle. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church and was retired from Klopman Mills after 30 years of Service as a weaver. Mrs. Bailey loved Fishing, Gardening, Cooking and Flea Marketing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Bailey Jr., son, Stanley Bailey, sisters, Violet Pitts, Ruth York, brothers, Faye Winkle, Vernon Winkle, and Robert "Dub" Winkle. Survivors include sons, Donald Bailey, Shannon: Rickey (Sherri) Bailey, Shannon; sisters, Betty Williams, Toccoa; Janie Vance, Calhoun; sister in law, Velma Jean McCamey, Lookout Mt. GA; grandchildren, Melinda (David) Williamson, Lisa (Jason) Kimmerling, Scott (Kathy) Bailey, Rebecca (Nat) Bomar, Jennifer (David) Bowers. Michelle Bailey, sister in law, Annie Winkle, brother in law, Junior York, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday October 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Answai White, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Monday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshpherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.