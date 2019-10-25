Mrs. Johnnie Elizabeth Winkle Bailey, age 91 of Shannon, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Answai White officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Monday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshpherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.