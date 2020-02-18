Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.