Mr. B.R. Perry, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Perry was born in Etowah, Tennessee, on September 5, 1926, son of the late W. B. "Bill" Perry and the late Mary Deathridge Perry. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Amelia "Midge" Perry; by a son, Lynn Perry; by a grandson, Shannon Perry; and by a sister, Thursie Waddell.
Mr. Perry was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and was much loved by all.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II on the U.S.S. English DD696 as a Fireman 1st Class and on the U.S..S Compton. He earned the WWII Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with two stars, and the Philippine Campaign Ribbon. Mr. Perry was a member of the Pisgah Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the Coosa Lodge No. 622 F. & A.M. Prior to retirement, Mr. Perry worked as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Survivors include a son, Bruce Perry (Sherry), Rome; a daughter, Diane Justice (David), Rome; four grandchildren, Heath Perry, Denise Willingham, Latitia Bonds, and Brandi Carmichael; nine great grandchildren; four siblings, Eddie Perry, Kathy Bowlin, Kenny Perry, and Wanda Beliz; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Heath Perry and Dr. Jerry Dudley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.