Mrs. Marcia J. Aycock, age 75 of Smyrna, formerly of Rome, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Mrs. Aycock was a longtime resident of Rome. She was preceded in death by her parents Hoyt and Catherine Fain, and brother Maurice Fain. Surviving are her daughter Candace Aycock of Rome, sister Sonia Locklear of Smyrna, granddaughter Gabrielle Aycock of Rome, cousin Johnnye McEver of Acworth, nephew Jim (Kathy) Locklear of San Diego, CA, great-niece Kerry (Alvaro) Damian of San Diego, CA, great-great-nephew Liam Damian of San Diego, CA. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467