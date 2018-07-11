Mrs. Audrey Mize Brooks, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Floyd County, Ga. on July 19, 1925, daughter of the late John J. Mize and the late Minnie Haney Mize. She was a graduate of Girl’s High School in the class of 1942, a graduate of Carroll Lynn Business College and LaSalle Extension University of Chicago. She was a former employee of Read, Martin & Slickman, was a former office manager with Primrose Tapestry Company and had been a bookkeeper for Harbin Clinic. Prior to her retirement, she was the owner of Brooks Accounting and Bookkeeping Service for over 30 years. Mrs. Brooks was a former member of Hollywood Baptist Church, but at the time of her death was a member of East Rome Baptist Church, where she was very active until ill health. She was a former Sunday School and Training Union teacher and was a member of the W.M.U. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Olnie James “O.J.” Brooks; by a granddaughter, Kimberly Carole Cox; and by her sisters, Mollie Evelyn Mize, Frances Dupree, and Margaret Anderson.
Survivors include her daughter, Carole Brooks Cox, Silver Creek; two grandsons, Gary H. Cox (Paula), Armuchee, and Greg Cox, Silver Creek; five great grandchildren, Kelcey Wright, Koby Cox, Cameron Anderson, Tatum Minter, and Allie Cox; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Andrew & Lynn Colquitt.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Larry Davis and the Rev. Mike Southerland will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.