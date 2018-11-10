Audrey Louise Ray, age 87 of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, November 9th at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, November 11th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Herbert Reed officiating; burial will follow in Howell Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Carey Tucker, Joey Hazelwood, Michael Weeks, Daniel Parris, Braiden Parris, Jack Hill, Jr., Zach Stamey.
Survivors include son, Johnny (Kathy) Ray of Rome, GA; daughter, Jackie Casey of Rome, GA; grandchildren, Carey Tucker, Suzanne (Daniel) Parris, Jennifer Casey, Joey (Christy) Hazelwood, Crissy Ray, Shelby (Michael) Weeks, Kaitlyn (Jacob) Griffin; great grandchildren, Coby, Emme, Taylor, Hayden, Madison, Brackett, Sara Laine, Charlie, Aniston, Braiden, Morgan and Cooper; aunts, Mary Ruth Ray and Linda Ragan. She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. "Jack" Ray and a son, James Dennis "JD" Ray.
Mrs. Ray was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Johnnie and Ophelia Odom Ragan and was a member of Alexis Baptist Church.
