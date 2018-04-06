Ms. Asia Nicole Parrish, age 34, of Rome, Ga., passed away March 21, 2018. She was born November 17, 1983 in Carrollton, Ga. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kylie Storm Self, and brother, Robert Lee Parrish.
Asia is survived by her parents, mother and stepfather, Lisa and Freddie Chavez, of Rome, Ga., and father, Kenneth Parrish, of Tallapoosa; daughter, China Blu Pope, and son, River Elijah Pope, both of Rome; brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Jeni Parrish of Muscadine, Ala.; aunts and uncles, Regina and Phil Flanagan and Johnny and Melanie Parson, and cousin, Ian Flanagan, all of Cartersville.
Funeral services were held March 26, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. James Owens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to Miller Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
