Mr. Arthur Richard Riggs Jr., age 69, of Gaylesville, Ala., passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Riggs was born in Miami, Fla., on February 6, 1949, son of the late Arthur Richard Riggs Sr. and the late June Western Riggs. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Bell South. He also served the Broomtown Community as a volunteer fireman for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debi Bone.
Mr. Riggs is survived by his children, Beverly Guidry (Stephen), Richard Riggs (Amie), Matthew Riggs (Mary), and April Butler (Jordon); his grandchildren, Josh Lipko, Christa Outlaw (Shayne), Sara Beth Guidry, Carter Riggs, Cadyn Riggs, Corbin Holbrook, Anna Riggs, Matthew Riggs, Peyton Butler, Cade Butler, and Hailie Netherland; his great grandson, Drew Outlaw; his sister, Donna Davis.
In keeping with Mr. Riggs' wishes, he will be cremated.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.