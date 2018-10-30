Mr. Arthur Raymond Clapper, age 80, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at his residence. A native of Harpersfield, New York, he was born to the late Reubin B. and Lena Ovitt Clapper on June 24, 1938; he was preceded in death by his wife, the late Anna Sue Drummond Clapper.
Surviving are sister-in-law, Katherine Bethune; nieces, Pam Naughton, Cheri Jett, Michelle Bicknell; nephew, Mark Bethune.
Memorial services will be held Friday, November, 2, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. from the J.D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Mr. Josh Baker and Dr. Matthew Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenhills Memory Garden.
Earle Rainwater Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.