FCSO Retired Staff Sgt. James Routledge Arthur, age 62, of Rome, passed away surrounded by his family at a local hospital on Monday, August 12, 2019. SSgt. Arthur was born in Santa Monica, California, on April 14, 1957, son of the late James Edward Arthur and the late Violette Barnes Arthur. He was of Christian faith. SSgt. Arthur worked for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office for 30 years prior to retirement in 2014. Survivors include his five children, Naomi McClain, of Rome; John & Jessica Arthur, of Winder; Kelli Arthur, of Rome; Megan Arthur, of Rome; and Erin Arthur, of Rome; five grandsons, Alex Arthur, Andrew Arthur, Austin Arthur, Mason McClain, and Aiden Arthur; four siblings, Phyllis Dempsey, of Rome; Jack Barnes, of Rome; Monica Hudson, of Kingston; and Bobbeth Hall, of Rome; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Lt. Jeff Ploof, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, and Chaplain David Thornton officiating and his daughter, Kelli Arthur, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with honors being provided by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 8 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and include: active: Lt. Jeff Ploof, Capt. Richard Argo, Marti Watkins, Cpl. Robbie Whitfield, Lt. Allen Pledger, Chris Snyder, Major Dave Roberson, Josh Wright, Sgt. James Womack, SSgt. Justin Oliver, Lt. Nathan Blanton, Sgt. Mitch Glass, and Lt. Jody House; honorary: Cpl. Tony Boston, Alex Bohannon, Russell Taylor, Dennis Noles, Cpl. Jamison Johnston. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.