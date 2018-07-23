Miss April Dawn Scruggs, age 29, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Miss Scruggs was born in Conyers, Georgia on September 22, 1988, daughter of Beth Alyn Walgren Scruggs and the late Robert Edward Scruggs, Sr. She was employed by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority as a property manager.
Survivors include a daughter, Princess Janiya Collins, Rome; her mother, Beth Alyn Scruggs, Conyers, Ga.; three brothers, Robert Scruggs, Jr., Rome, James Scruggs, Alabama, and John David Parker, Oklahoma; Grampa Steve Enriguez, Nevada; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
There will be no formal services, however, the family will have a private gathering at a later date.
