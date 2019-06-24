Mrs. Annie Ruth Marshall Cordle, 74, of Rome, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday June 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.