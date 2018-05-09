Mrs. Annie Kate Wright Brock, age 98, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Brock was born August 6, 1919 in Carroll County, Ga., the daughter of the late William T. Wright and Alma Griffies Wright. She was a member North Rome United Methodist Church and retried from AT&T after 38 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Brock; son, Bobby G. Brock; brothers, Horace, Hollis, and W.T. Wright; and sister, Frances Wright.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Ann Brock, Summerville; daughter-in-law, Angela (Ricky) Moore, Silver Creek; grandson, Bobby Leon Brock; special nieces, Julia Eason, Linda Howell; special nephew, Tony Phil Wright; several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 10, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tom Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.