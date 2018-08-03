Annie Harris Burton, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at a local hospital after an extended battle with cancer.
Mrs. Burton was born in Birmingham, Alabama on June 9, 1930, daughter of the late Margret Carnes Harris and the late William J. Harris. She was married to Robert Griffin Burton Jr., who also predeceased her. Mrs. Burton was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Julia Kijowski (Paul), Rome; a son, Richard Burton (Jill), Rome; three grandsons, Adam Kijowski, Rome, Patrick McShane (Elizabeth), Jefferson, and Harris Burton, Savannah; and one great granddaughter, Kate McShane.
A private interment will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P.O. Box 163, Rome, Ga. 30162.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.