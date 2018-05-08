Mrs. Annie Brock, age 98, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.