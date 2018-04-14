Mrs. Annette Toles Beck, age 63, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Beck was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 15, 1954, daughter of the late Arthur Hoyt Toles and the late Leona Elizabeth Goolsby Toles. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Dustin Roberson. Mrs. Beck was of the Baptist faith and worked for several years with her husband as co-owner of Eddie L. Beck, Inc. She loved working in her flowers and going to yard sales and estate sales. The greatest joy in her life was spending time and loving on her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Lee Beck, to whom she was married on November 16, 1974; a sister, Brenda Roberson and her husband, Donny, Silver Creek; several nieces & nephews; many special friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta or a charity of choice.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.