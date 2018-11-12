Mrs. Anne Griffin Brewster, age 95, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away at a local hospital Friday, November 9, 2018.
Mrs. Brewster was born on June 27, 1923 in Cartersville, GA. She was the daughter of the late John Robert Griffin and Nell Foster Griffin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wood Brewster, Sr.; a daughter, Anne Brewster Somerville, and her brother, John R. Griffin, Jr of Cedartown. Anne graduated from Cedartown High School and attended Shorter College. She married Edward Wood Brewster, Sr. on December 21, 1940 and worked for NOPCO in Cedartown during WWII as a lab technician testing material used for protection of soldiers in chemical warfare. Later, she worked as a substitute school teacher in the Polk County School System while rearing her three children, Edward Wood Brewster, Jr, William "Bill" Fleming Brewster, and Anne Elizabeth Brewster. She was a member of the Cedartown Garden Club and the Junior Service League. She loved and collected antiques all her life and sold antiques at shops in Crabapple, Roswell and Rome. She loved spending time with her children, and grandchildren. She was deeply saddened by the early death of her only daughter, Anne Brewster Sommerville, whom she dearly loved and enjoyed during their many joyful adventures together, but she persevered and lived independently in Sandy Springs until her final days. Mrs. Brewster was a lady of great beauty, always appearing younger than her age and who possessed tremendous grit, courage, and determination, and who held steadfastly to her thoughts and views of life. She was a member of the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Dr. Edward Wood Brewster, Jr (Barbara) and William "Bill" Fleming Brewster (Charla), Rome; one sister, Sadie Griffin Williams, Marietta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Stephen Holt Brewster (Michelle) Rome, Mark Edward Brewster (Lauren) Rome, Michael Craig Brewster, Huntsville, Ala, Racheal Elizabeth Marek (Steve) El Paso, Texas, Jennifer Flemming Helbing (Brad) Bradenton, Fla, Patrick Ryan Somerville (Shanah) Carey, N.C. and Edward Conner Somerville (Annie) Birmingham, Ala; 10 great grandchildren, Abbie Brewster, Katie Brewster, Holt Brewster, Jackson Brewster, Ellison Brewster, Griffin Brewster, Caroline Brewster, Davis Brewster, Maddox Helbing, Amelia Helbing, and Baylor Anne Somerville; 4 step great grandchildren, Preslie Graycee Jackson and Pierce Jackson; nieces, Ella Hoyt and Olivia Hoyt.
A celebration of Life service will be held at the graveside at Myrtle Hill Cemetery Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. William Flannagan officiating. The family will visit with family and friends after the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Rd. SW, Rome, Ga. 30161.
