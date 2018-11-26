"When I die, Hallelujah by and by, I'll fly away!"
Early on Sunday morning, November 25, 2018, Mrs. Anne Elizabeth Spurgeon Shannon flew away to be with her Lord. She left us from her home at the Renaissance Marquis, surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Shannon was born in Floyd County on March 7, 1932, the youngest child of the late W.O. Spurgeon and Lessie Lee Waller Spurgeon. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Samuel Shannon, her sisters, Clarice Baker and Mary and Marie Spurgeon, and brothers, Winfield Otis Spurgeon and James Inman Spurgeon.
She was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Rome, where she taught the Found Faithful Sunday School class, sang in the Sanctuary Choir and the Sounds of Praise, held various positions in the W.M.U., and was involved in a variety of mission activities. She loved the Lord, her family, and her Church, and was involved her entire life in music programs.
She is survived by her children, Marcia Lane, David Franklin (Renae Elrod), Charlotte Nichols (Ronnie), Michael Shannon (Kay), and Marsha Shannon; grandchildren, Mark Lane (Courtney), David Lane (Lucy Curtis), J'May Griggs (Jason), Molly Tant (Mark), Dylan Nichols, Gabe Shannon, Jessica Owens (Stacy), and Chris Shannon; great grandchildren, Mason and Moss Tant and Shannon Owens; her sister, Connie Spurgeon Gray; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and include Mark Lane, David Lane, Dylan Nichols, Ronnie Nichols, David Franklin, Mike Shannon, and Bill Spurgeon.
Donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Shannon to the Alzheimer's Association or to Fellowship Baptist Church.
The family would like to express appreciation to the many loving caring caregivers and staff at The Harbor at Renaissance Marquis and to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.