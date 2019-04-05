Mrs. Anne E. Tatum, age 72, of Rome, passed away on April 1, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Tatum was born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 8, 1946, daughter of the late William Alvie Ergle and the late Alva Fredrickson Ergle.
She retired from the State of Georgia after working for years with individuals who had special needs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Hollingsworth.
She is survived by her son, William Justin Tatum; her brothers, Karl Ergle and Fred Ergle (Pam); her brother-in-law, Robert Hollingsworth; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Ruth Shaw and Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.