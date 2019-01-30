Anne Briggs Browder Patterson died Jan. 28, 2019, at the age of 90, in Cave Spring, Ga., after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Springfield, Tennessee, to John Caldwell Browder Jr. and Margaret Rivers Morrow Browder, who preceded her in death. She had one sister, Margaret "Peggy" Browder Moss, who also preceded her in death.
Anne grew up in Springfield, Tennessee, and graduated from Springfield High School. She went on to Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, where she graduated in 1949 with an Associate of the Arts degree as an organ major. She graduated cum laude from University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, in 1951 with a Bachelor's of Business Administration. While at UM she joined the Delta Gamma Fraternity, where she was an active member and became chapter president her senior year. She was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee and helped to start the UT chapter of Delta Gamma.
In 1954, Anne married H. Scott Patterson Jr. in Philadelphia, Pa., while he was in the Navy. Scott went to medical school in Augusta, Ga., and they later moved to Athens, Ga., where Anne lived for 38 years. Anne loved tennis, golf, bridge, and bowling and worked for various small companies as a bookkeeper. She also worked for Northeast Georgia Girl Scout Council as a bookkeeper and annual cookie chairman. For over 30 years she was the Alumni Financial Advisor for the UGA Delta Gamma Chapter, where the Chapter Room is named in her honor.
She is survived by her three children, Briggs Patterson McMillan (Steve), Atlanta; Margaret Patterson Braden (Mark), Rome, and H. Scott Patterson III (Marie), of Bogart; two grandsons, Andrew Steven McMillan, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cameron Briggs McMillan, of Palo Alto, Calif.; two step granddaughters, Elise Braden, of San Francisco, Calif., and Emily Braden, of Atlanta. Additional survivors include her three nephews, W. Caldwell Hancock, John B. Moss, and Andrew M. Moss, and their families, from Nashville, Tenn.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, in Rome, Ga., at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. After the service, all friends and family are invited back to Margaret and Mark Braden's house for fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anne B. Patterson to the Homestead Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association Atlanta, Ga.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.