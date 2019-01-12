Anna Marie Swafford Simons

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.