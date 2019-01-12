Mrs. Anna Marie Swafford Simons, age 70, of Rome, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Simons was born in Hixson, TN on March 31, 1948, daughter of the late Carlos and Emma Jean Pesterfield Swafford. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Erwin.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Simons served for many years as Clerk of the Floyd County Magistrate Court here in Rome. She was a member of Landmark Holiness Church in Cartersville.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Andrew "Doug" Simons, to whom she was married on October 3, 1967; her daughter, Angela Erwin, Rome; her son, Douglas Andrew "Doug" Simons, Jr. (Tawanna), White, GA; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 2 pm at the graveside in Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson, TN. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.