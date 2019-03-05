Mrs. Anna Mae Price, 90, of Trion, Georgia, passed away, Friday, March 1, 2019. Anna was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ollie Mae Price; sister and brother-in-law, Flora and Raphael Jones; brothers, William ("Brother") and Fate; brother-in-law, Marvin Tiller.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her devoted sister and caregiver, Mildred Tiller, of Rome, Georgia; two brothers, Simon (Esther), of Rome, Georgia, and J.C. (Jalaine), of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Monique Price, of Summerville, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12 noon with services following at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 280 N. Congress St., Summerville, Ga.
Funeral arrangements by Wright Memorial Mortuary, Rome, Georgia.