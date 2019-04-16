Mrs. Angela Carol Giles Gibson, age 65, of Rome, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Gibson was born in Rome, Ga., on December 9, 1953, daughter of the late Herman Newton Giles and the late Frances Ann Burkhalter Giles. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Gregory Giles.
After spending several years in the textile industry, she retired from Marglen Industries in Rome.
Mrs. Gibson was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Michael Gibson, to whom she was married in 1977; two sons, Kevin Michael Gibson and Jeffery Brian Thrash, both of Rome; a sister, Martha Ann Elders, Lindale; two brothers, Larry Paul Giles (Hilda), Blue Ridge, and Daniel Newton Giles (Jean), Powder Springs; four grandchildren, Shelby Brook Thrash, Darin Gibson, Casey Thrash, and Wesley Bagley; one great grandchild, Scarlett Amelia Smith; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Les Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and include Chad Giles, Jamie Hart, Jason Walker, Jimmy Gibson, David Smith, and Brayden Giles.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.