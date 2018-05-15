Anetta Ann Garrett answered God’s call for her on May 13, 2018 surrounded by loved ones and her close friend. She was born on May 1, 1963 to Billy and Ruby Garrett in Rome, Georgia.
Survivors include two children, Marcus (Antoinette) Garrett and Keysa (Demetrius) Garrett, of Rome, Georgia; four grandchildren, Mikeysa, Ma’Kenya, Marcus Jr., and Montrell; two sisters, Matcilla (David) Garrett, of Rome, Georgia, and Cheryl (Louis) McClure, of Douglasville, Georgia; a brother, Anthony Fullard of Williamsburg, Va.; her stepfather, Herbert (Kimberly) Morgan; nieces and nephews, Andrea Garrett, LaQuisha Morris, Steven Fullard, Tevin Garrett, Charles Garrett-Roundtree, Danny Garrett Jr., Joseph Cole Jr., and Richard Albert Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A time of gathering and celebration will be held at Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Terrell Shields officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Wright Memorial Mortuary.