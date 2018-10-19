Mr. Andrew Jackson "Andy" Worthington, age 95, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.