Mr. Andrew Jackson "Andy" Worthington, age 95, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Worthington was born in Silver Creek, Georgia, on May 17, 1923, son of the late Claude Demearl Worthington and the late Dora Fricks Worthington. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Myra Dean Broome Worthington; his second wife, Katherine Akins Agan Worthington; by two sisters, Ollie Blalock and Christine White; and by two brothers, Charlie Worthington and Claude "Buddy" Worthington Jr.
Mr. Worthington was a graduate of Taylorsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. He later retired as a Chief Warrant Officer (W-3) from the U.S. Army Reserve. Mr. Worthington worked for a number of years for Standard Oil Company. He was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include a sister, Ruth Berry, Cumming; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Active: Sydney Caldwell, Dudley Berry, Nick Berry, Chris White, Allen White, and Jeff Stone. Honorary: Randy Adams, Lloyd Caldwell Sr., and Lloyd Caldwell, Jr.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.