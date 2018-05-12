Mr. Andrew Clifford “Andy” Walker, age 80, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Thursday afternoon, May 10, 2018.
Andy was born in Rome on December 19, 1937, son of the late Thomas Tracy Walker and Minnie Estelle Kelley Walker. After graduating from Menlo High School he served in the United States Navy from 1956 until 1958. Andy was then associated with Delta Airlines for a number of years then worked with AT&T Long Lines for several years. He was the owner and operator of Rom Com Inc. and also an electronics instructor at Coosa Valley Tech, retiring in the early 2000s. Andy was a graduate of University of Georgia and a Christian. He loved old cars, traveling, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas William Walker, and a sister, Martha Nell Johnson.
Andy is survived by two sisters, Betty Ann Walker and Elizabeth Walker, and a sister-in-law, Marie Walker. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Andy will be held on Monday morning, May 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Mikel Garrett and Mr. Billy Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens with military rites conferred by the Honor Guard of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andrew Clifford “Andy” Walker.