Mrs. Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Anderson, age 97, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on December 8, 2019. A life long resident of Rome, Betty, born on Veteran's Day, was the daughter of the late John W. and Carrie Mellon, of Rome, Ga. She was a life long member and devoted worker of Calvary Baptist Church, Rome, Ga. She married the Love of her life, Herman C. Anderson, on September 7, 1945. Betty loved making her house a home and opening it up to all friends and family alike. Betty loved her family unconditionally and provided them with God s values to live by, and enjoyed interacting with them. She especially loved family gatherings, cooking, decorating, and traveling. She loved going to the mountains. She was never too busy to share time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 67 years, Herman C. Anderson; her parents and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Mellon, and John W. Mellon Jr. Betty is survived by one daughter, Jane King of Rome, one son, Jeff Anderson and his wife Laura of Cedartown, Ga; one very special nephew, Bill Mellon and his wife Candy, who was like a second son; six grandchildren, Sammy and Aren King, Shawn and Dalia King, Mike and Deedee King, Brent and Holly King, Jeff and Susie Anderson, and Patrick Anderson; eleven great grandchildren, Brooke King, Isabelle and Hayden King, Ava and Cody King, Torin King and Abby Moon, August, Chandler and Kayley Anderson and Savannah Morrow; Niece Judy Mellon and nephew Bob Mellon and his wife Lisa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday December 13, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Dr. Frank Wood and Rev. Rodney Brown officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers will be Sammy King, Shawn King, Mike King, Brent King, Jeff Anderson, and Patrick Anderson. Alternate will be Cody King. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
