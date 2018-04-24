Mrs. Amie Genevieve LeCroy, age 46, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. LeCroy was born in Rome, Georgia on February 3, 1972, daughter of Dianne Pledger Williams Smith and the late Gary Eugene Williams. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Second Avenue Baptist Church. Amie loved helping rescue animals.
Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Dean LeCroy, to whom she was married on March 17, 1996; a daughter, Bethanie Kayla Watson and her fiancé, Scott McKeown, Rome; a son, Dalton Ryan LeCroy, Lindale; a granddaughter, Edith Delaney McKeown; her mother, Dianne Smith, Rome; two brothers, Charles McCray Williams, and his wife, Christa, Cave Spring, and Barry Wyatt Williams, and his wife, Melanie, Bremen; a brother-in-law, Jason LeCroy, Rome; nieces & nephews, Jessica Coley, Chase Williams, Colby Williams, India Williams, and Alix Williams; great niece & nephews, Connor Hardgree, Aria Hardgree, and Ezra Gilmore; other relatives and friends also survive.
A celebration of Amie’s life will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Members of the family will be speaking.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 p.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia, 1384 Self Lake Road SE, Fairmount, GA 30139.
