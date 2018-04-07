Amber Revae Huggins Yother, age 33, of Rome, died early Saturday morning, April 7, 2018, following injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
Graveside funeral and interment services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to view the complete announcement.
