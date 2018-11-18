Mr. Alvin Franklin Pettyjohn, age 75, of Rome, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Pettyjohn was born in Chattooga County, GA on March 28, 1943, son of the late Hill Pettyjohn and the late Grace Ellen Hill Pettyjohn. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Pettyjohn and by a sister-in-law, Shirley Pettyjohn.
Mr. Pettyjohn was a veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1959 until 1962. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Sales Representative with Trend Sales in Memphis, TN. Mr. Pettyjohn was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, the former Charlene Pledger, to whom he was married on September 30, 1984; 4 sons, Timothy Pettyjohn (Melanie), Seabrook, TX, David Pettyjohn, Silver Creek, Keith Pettyjohn (Marie), Rome, and Kevin Pettyjohn (Teresa), Rome; a sister, Ruby Kerce, Orlando, FL; 2 brothers, Wayne Pettyjohn (Susie), Rome, and Randy Pettyjohn, Perry, GA; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 9:30 am in Georgia National Cemetery. Dr. David Howard will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard rendering full military honors. The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Monday, from 4 until 6pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. Pallbearers will include Timothy, Keith, and Kevin Pettyjohn and Ronnie Cescutti. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Armuchee Baptist Church, P. O. Box 37, Armuchee, GA 30105.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.