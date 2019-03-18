Mr. Allen F. Tiller, 63, of Rome, Georgia, passed away at a local hospital following an extended illness on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Home going services for Mr. Tiller will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Flatrock Baptist Church, 848 Cunningham Road, Rome, Georgia.
He will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the church's Free Liberty Cemetery on Cunningham Road.
There will be a wake Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Wright Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 814 South Broad Street, Rome, Georgia.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of the arrangements.