Alice Jeanette Worsham, age 82, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018, at Gordon Health Care.
Jeanette was born on June 4, 1936 in Polk County, Ga., to the late Jack White and Sarah Grimes White. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas David Worsham; two brothers, J.W. White and Tommy White; three sisters, Opal Benefield, Alma Rice, and Kathy Cantrell; and grandson, Brandon Harrison.
Jeanette was a member of South Calhoun Baptist Church since 1994. Prior to retirement she worked for Mohawk Industries for over 39 years, and later worked for Wal-Mart. Jeanette loved her family and friends.
Jeanette is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and LaRana Worsham, of Calhoun; six daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Gary Horton, of Ringgold, Barbara Greeson, of Adairsville, Sarah and Charles Henderson, of Chatsworth, Frances Burchett, of Calhoun, Nancy Harrison, of Calhoun, and Phyllis Rogers, of Calhoun; two brothers, James White and Willis White; four sisters, Letha Oakes, Kay McCarley, Ann Goss, and Michelle Baird; eighteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great, great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, September 6, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverend Kent Thomas and the Reverend Gary Bowman officiating. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Randall Payne in charge of graveside rites. Pallbearers serving include Jason Culberson, Jeremy Culberson, Jamie Payne, Neil Payne, Chris Henderson, Derrick Henderson, Jarred Harrison, Thomas Worsham, Jacob Worsham, and Keith Payne.
The family received friends on Wednesday, September 5, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
