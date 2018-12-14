Mrs. Alice F. Law Gribble, age 74, of Lindale, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Gribble was born in Cherokee County, Ala., on July 4, 1944, daughter of the late Ottis and Dorothy Jones Law. She was a licensed cosmetologist and was employed in the Rome and Floyd County area for many years. Mrs. Gribble attended HBC Rome.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 40 years, Floyd C. Gribble; a son, Mitchell Terry; a stepson, Jeff Gribble (Seline); four grandchildren, Chelsea, Chad, Karli, and Killian; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Elaine Roberts (Ray), Jacksonville, Ala., Donna Murphy (Greg), Anniston, Ala., and Melba Russell (Rocky), Weaver, Ala.; three brothers, Kenneth Law (Veona), Thomson, Ga., Joel Law and Phillip Law (Allison), both of Piedmont, Ala.; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. David Harper will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HBC Rome, 112 Lombardy Way, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.