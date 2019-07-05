Alice Avanelle Burkhalter Denmon, age 72, of Cartersville, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Ms. Denmon was born in Rome, Georgia, on August 12, 1946, daughter of the late Norman Lee "Skeet" Burkhalter and the late Fronnie Mozelle Davis Burkhalter. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shyanne Smith.
Ms. Denmon was a 1964 graduate of Pepperell High School and was a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for Christie's Office Supply for 37 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Smith (Jason), Cartersville, and Susie Denmon, Temple; two sons, Randy Denmon (Lisanne), Carrollton, and Wes Denmon (Amber), Dallas; a brother, Stephen Burkhalter, Rome; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Fricks and the Rev. Patrick Miller officiating. Private interment will follow in the family lot at Wax Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a celebration of life reception following the service in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.