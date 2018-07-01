Alfred Ross “Bo” Bohannon, age 75, of Rome, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Riverside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Lambert, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Mr. Bohannon will lie in state at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted or donation may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash St., Rome, 30161.
A complete obituary will follow in Tuesday's edition of the Rome News.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.