Alfred Ross Bohannon

Alfred Ross “Bo” Bohannon, age 75, of Rome, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Bohannon was born March 16, 1943 in Floyd County, a son of the late G.E. Bohannon Sr. and Lillian Green Bohannon. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 F. & A.M. Mr. Bohannon was retired from City of Rome Water Department after 37 years of service. He was also associated with Stevens-Davenport and Fred Talley Funeral Homes. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa Payne, and brothers, G.E. Bohannon Jr. and Bill Bohannon.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Selman Bohannon, to whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage; a son, Terry, and Heather Bohannon; grandsons, Dakota Roper and Justin Roper; two sisters, Callie Averitt, of Atlanta, Ga., and Glenda Sue Bryant, of Anniston, Ala.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Ann Selman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Gilbert; special daughter, Angie, and Scott Minge; nieces, Cristie and Tim Smith, Ruthiey and Jim Boggs, Lori and Ken MacKenzie; nephews, Jeff and Karen Bohannon, Hal and Deborah Bohannon, Benny and Teresa Bohannon, Winston and Karen Bryant, Brian and Lisa Selman, Kevin and Jennifer Selman, Richard and Susan Dunwoody, Rick and Loretta Gilbert; several great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Mr. Bohannon will repose at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Floyd Medical Center 5 West nurses and staff and Redmond Regional Medical Center ICU for the exceptional care given.
Flowers will be accepted or donation may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD on Bo's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.