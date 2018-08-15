Mr. Alfred Roger Mitchell, age 79, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Dykes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Friday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.