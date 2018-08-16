Mr. Alfred Roger Mitchell, 79, died August 14, 2018, at a local hospital following a brief illness.
Mr. Mitchell was born in Floyd County on April 13, 1939, son of the late Roger and Genie Echols Mitchell. As a child, Alfred moved with his family to Chattooga County, where he graduated from Summerville High School in 1957. An interest in electronics led Al to obtain an Associate’s Degree in Electronics Technology from United Electronics Laboratory in 1960.
Al began a lifelong career in two-way radio repair and engineering in 1962 when he opened his first business in Summerville called Communications Engineering Company. Mitchell operated this business, which served all of Northwest Georgia, until the death of his father in 1967. At that point, he and his family moved back to Rome, where he went to work as a Tech/Installer at Rome Mobile Radio Service. Al kept that position until he bought the company in 1976. At that time, the name changed to Coosa Valley Communications Inc. Al retired from Coosa Valley Communications in 2003 after over 40 years in the radio business. In his retirement, Al has found pleasure in being “Pop” to his grandsons, Raleigh, Samuel, and Luke.
Al was a long time member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Treasurer. Most recently he has been a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. He was also a Life Member of the Rome Noon Optimist Club, having received various recognitions including the President’s Award in 2009, the R. Alan Scott Optimist of the Year Award for 2012-2013, and Perfect Attendance for over 23 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold Mitchell.
Surviving is his wife, Jeanne Whitehead Mitchell; a son, Roger L. “Chip” Mitchell, and his wife, Anne Marie; three grandsons, Raleigh, Samuel, and Luke Mitchell; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Dykes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers will be Larry Borders, Larry Fischer, Dudley Freeman, Rob Masters, Jerome Poole, Welton Pruitt, Lamar Smith, and Tony Vescovi.
