Mr. William Alford, age 67, loving dad and granddad, passed away August 22, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Alford was born in Eatonton, GA, on November 30, 1951, son of the late Jack Alford and the late Vera Harper Alford, one of 11 children. He was raised in Rutledge, GA, and after graduating high school, served in the United States Army for 2 years. He then married and moved to the Rome/Lindale, GA area in 1974. He attended Floyd Junior College, University of West Georgia, and Berry College, where he obtained his 6-year degree for Middle School education. He taught school for 32 years at East Rome Junior High and then Rome Middle School. He loved to read and truly had a love and gift for gardening. He loved Mother Earth. Survivors include 4 children, Joshua Alford, Cartersville, GA, Matthew Alford, Silver Creek, GA, Rebecca Casey, Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth Alford, Nashville, TN; longtime friend and mother of his children, Ginny Alford; 4 grandsons, Cade Alford, Nate Alford, Luke Alford, all of Silver Creek, and Chase Alford, Cartersville; 2 sisters, Vera Grover, Gainesville, GA and Sara Maughon, Shadydale, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of William's life will be held later for his immediate family per his request. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Good Landing Recovery at goodlandingrecovery.com Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family
Breaking News
+2
+2