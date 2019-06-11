Adrian A. Fanjoy, age 75, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at a Redmond hospital. He was born on August 11, 1943, in Bisbee, Ariz., to the late Hazen Edward Fanjoy and Ollie May Fanjoy. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Fanjoy.
He is survived by Pat Fanjoy, his loving wife of 55 years; his daughter, Julie (Rick) Ruth; his son, Adrian (Debra) Fanjoy; his brothers, Deward Fanjoy and Hazen (Nannette); his grandchildren, Ricky Ruth, T.J. Ruth, Murdoch (Ashley) Ruth, Austin Ruth, Savanah (Bryant) Powers, Aaron Fanjoy, Michelle Fanjoy; his 14 great grandchildren; and his special friend, Beto Castro.
As an engineer at Southern Bell for 28 years and an additional 12 years as an independent contractor, Adrian developed many friendships that endured through the years long after his eventual retirement.
Adrian served as a Marine Reservist for 6 years. Proud of that service and the mission of the Corps, he continued his service later in life as an active member of the Marine Corps League doing his best to honor and support other Marines.
As an active member of Beach Creek United Methodist Church, Adrian found a second home. Over the years he played a significant role in the church, managing many responsibilities, always willing to do his part to further their mission. He embraced his church family and was gratified by the love he received in return.
Adrian was an avid tennis player. As his love of the sport grew, so did his involvement in that community. Adrian played regularly with his close friends and though he dearly loved the sport, he loved his friends even more.
Adrian truly lived his life in fellowship, faith, and love. He brightened the world around him, bringing joy to family and friends; always available, always helpful, and always loving.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Beech Creek United Methodist Church with Dr. David McKenzie officiating. The eulogy will be given by Gene Free. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway, Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Beto Castro, Javier Enriquez, Reginald Ozment, Steve Grissett, Mike Elliot, and Dusty Dowdy. Honorary pallbearers: Marine Corps League.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a presentation about Mr. Fanjoy's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.